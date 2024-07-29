Gabelli Funds LLC Has $599,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $116.84 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

