Gabelli Funds LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 187,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of BAM opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

