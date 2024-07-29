Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $623,000 in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuvei by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.53. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.11 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

