Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,720,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Triumph Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. Triumph Group's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

