Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

