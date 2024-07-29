Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 37,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Arko by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Arko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of ARKO opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $751.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.45. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

