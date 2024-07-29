Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,868,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.53 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

