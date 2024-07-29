Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE TSQ opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 98.45% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Townsquare Media Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.
Townsquare Media Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
