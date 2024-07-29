Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 98.45% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

Townsquare Media Profile

(Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.