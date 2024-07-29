Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of TherapeuticsMD worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.2 %
TXMD stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.