Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of TherapeuticsMD worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.2 %

TXMD stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXMD

About TherapeuticsMD

(Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.