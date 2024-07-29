Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 185,218 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,218 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,058,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 572,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter.

GRFS stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

