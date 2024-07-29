Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of STNE opened at $13.50 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

