Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Clarus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Clarus Stock Up 1.0 %

CLAR stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $234.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

