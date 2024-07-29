Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

