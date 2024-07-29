Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

