Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 478 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

