Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 629 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.5 %

ANSS opened at $312.26 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

