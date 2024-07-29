Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $289,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $300.14 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

