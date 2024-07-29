Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $326,000 Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

Paysafe stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

