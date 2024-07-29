Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Separately, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $48.23 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

