Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 70,030 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,030 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ball were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

