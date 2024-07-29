Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Gamehost Stock Performance

GH stock opened at C$10.55 on Monday. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$8.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The firm has a market cap of C$225.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.01.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of C$20.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 1.009901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gamehost

About Gamehost

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.