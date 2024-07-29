Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $159.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $161.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

