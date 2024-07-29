General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,295,101. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $728,284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $290.40 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

