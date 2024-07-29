Geron’s (GERN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.93.

Geron stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Geron by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,370 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Geron by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 49,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Geron by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Geron by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 204,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

