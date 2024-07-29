Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

