Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $52,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 47.6% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

