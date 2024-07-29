GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,122,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,863,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,779 shares of company stock valued at $42,090,447. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.81. GigaCloud Technology has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.