GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.81% from the stock’s current price.

GCT has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $28.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.81.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $519,564.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,766.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,779 shares of company stock worth $42,090,447 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

