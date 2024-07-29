Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.40.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $24,967,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $818.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

