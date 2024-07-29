Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $518.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32.
Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GAIN
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.