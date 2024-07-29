Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $518.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

