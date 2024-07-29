Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Price Performance
GLUC opened at $0.35 on Monday. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
About Glucose Health
