Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Price Performance

GLUC opened at $0.35 on Monday. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

