Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

