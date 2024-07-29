GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.20 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 50.11%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 163,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,482.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,411,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,044,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,143,207 shares of company stock worth $2,013,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 60.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 868,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 328,565 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,808,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 157,776 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,859 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 89.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

