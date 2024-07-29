Graham (GHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $818.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $732.23 and its 200-day moving average is $728.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. Graham has a 52 week low of $563.39 and a 52 week high of $822.18.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Insider Activity at Graham

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.