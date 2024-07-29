Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,200 shares of company stock worth $194,135. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $885.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

