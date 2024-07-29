Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Gratomic Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
Gratomic Company Profile
