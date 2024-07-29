Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gratomic Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.