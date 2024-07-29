Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GLDD opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
