Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLDD opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

