Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 256,199,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 78,186,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.35.

About Great Western Mining

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.