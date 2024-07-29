Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

