Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
Shares of AVAL opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
