GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GSE Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $3.33 on Monday. GSE Systems has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 137.64%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

