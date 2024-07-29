Guggenheim Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $67.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

