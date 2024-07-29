Guggenheim Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $996.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

