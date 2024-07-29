Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 69,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 242,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 128,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.13.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

