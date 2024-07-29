Harleysville Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

HARL opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

