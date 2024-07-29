Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

