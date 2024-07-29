HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynex in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

