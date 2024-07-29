Head-To-Head Comparison: Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) versus Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) and Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brenntag and Arcadium Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadium Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag N/A N/A N/A $2.32 29.99 Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 3.04 $1.12 billion 1.04 3.29

This table compares Brenntag and Arcadium Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Brenntag. Arcadium Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Arcadium Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag N/A N/A N/A Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of 6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 175.4%. Brenntag pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcadium Lithium pays out 576.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

