Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

