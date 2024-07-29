Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

